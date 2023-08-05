Saints Tried Out Three Players, Signed WR Jontre Kirklin

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints tried out three players on Saturday, including WR Jontre Kirklin (signed), RB Amare Jones, and veteran WR Derrick Dillon.

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have signed Kirklin following the workout.

Dillon, 27, wound up going undrafted out of LSU and later signed a rookie contract with the Giants but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Giants re-signed Dillon to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit before briefly being a member of the Browns as well.

During his college career at LSU, Dillon caught 51 passes for 634 yards receiving and four touchdowns over the course of 31 games.

Dillon is yet to appear in an NFL game or record statistics.