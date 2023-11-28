Saints Trying Out Kickers Including Mason Crosby

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints worked out a group of kickers including veteran Mason Crosby.

James McCourt and Taylor Bertolet were other members of the tryout group.

Crosby has tried out for a few teams this season but hasn’t yet been signed after leaving Green Bay.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.