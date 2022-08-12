Saints Waive DB Dylan Mabin From IR With Settlement

The New Orleans Saints officially waived DB Dylan Mabin from the injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Mabin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Fordham back in April of 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders.

Unfortunately, Mabin was waived coming out of the preseason. The Raiders did, however, re-signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2020 and once again found a spot on the practice squad. From there, the Saints signed him to their practice squad in September of last year and re-signed him to a futures deal back in January.

New Orleans waived him with an injury designation earlier this week.

During his college career at Fordham, Mabin recorded 149 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and 40 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 42 games.