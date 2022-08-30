Saints Waiving QB Ian Book

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are waiving QB Ian Book on Tuesday.

Rapoport adds New Orleans would like to re-sign Book to the practice squad if he clears waivers. For now, though, they’re going with just two quarterbacks on the active roster.

Book, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal that’s worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.