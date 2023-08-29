Saints Waiving S Johnathan Abram

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are waiving S Johnathan Abram on Tuesday as they trim down to the 53-man limit.

Pelissero notes New Orleans wants to re-sign Abram to their practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Abram, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders waived him midseason. He was claimed by the Packers before being waived and claimed by the Seahawks in November. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints in March.

In 2022, Abram appeared in eight games for the Raiders, five games for the Seahawks, and twice for the Packers, recording 59 tackles and three pass defenses.