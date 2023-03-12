Saints Won’t Tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Saints will not issue a tender to restricted free agent WR Marquez Callaway.

This makes Callaway an unrestricted free agent and free to sign anywhere, though Fowler notes a return to the Saints on a lesser salary than the tender is still an option.

Callaway, 24, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

He made the team coming out of the preseason and for each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.