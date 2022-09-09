Saints Worked Out Nine Players

The New Orleans Saints brought six free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Hand appeared in nine games and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

Lamm, 29, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021. He signed on wit the Lions in August, but wound up being among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Lamm appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.