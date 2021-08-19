Saints Worked Out Three Kickers

According to Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints are working out free agent kickers Aldrick Rosas, Alex Kessman and Dominik Eberle on Thursday.

Saints K Wil Lutz could end up missing around eight weeks or so after undergoing core muscle surgery and New Orleans waived Brett Maher with an injury designation so they could clearly use some help at the position.

Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released last offseason.

The Jaguars signed Rosas to their practice squad in September of last year and eventually promoted him to the active roster. Jacksonville released him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Rosas appeared in six games and converted eight of 11 field goals (72.7 percent), was 9/9 on extra-point attempts, and recorded 15 touchbacks.