Saints Workout CB Jimmy Moreland

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints brought in CB Jimmy Moreland for a workout on Thursday.

Moreland, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Washington waived him with an injury designation coming out of training camp.

Moreland later reverted to their injured reserve. Washington waived him with an injury settlement and he was claimed off of waivers by the Texans at the start of last year.

Houston opted to waive Moreland and he was claimed by the Eagles this offseason. However, Philadelphia cut him loose last month.

In 2021, Moreland appeared in seven games for the Texans but did not record a statistic.