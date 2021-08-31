Saints WR Michael Thomas Will Start Season On PUP

According to Adam Schefter, the plan is for Saints WR Michael Thomas to start the season on the PUP list.

Thomas will have to be on the list for six weeks, which will keep him out of at least the Saints’ first five games. New Orleans has a bye in Week 6.

This was expected as Thomas continues to recover from ankle surgery in June.

Thomas, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has three years, $45,448,043 remaining on his contract, with a dead cap of $22,700,000 if he’s traded.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 40 passes for 438 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Thomas as the news is available.