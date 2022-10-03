Sam Darnold Not Close To Returning From IR, Still ‘Going To Be A While’

Adam Schefter reports that even though Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold is now eligible to come off of injured reserve, he’s still “not close” to being ready to return from the high ankle sprain he suffered in late August.

A source tells Schefter that it’s still “going to be a while” for Darnold.

The Panthers have been starting Baker Mayfield, who beat out Darnold for the No. 1 quarterback job this summer. However, Mayfield has really struggled and HC Matt Rhule has at least left the door open to making a change at some point.

The problem is that it doesn’t sound like Darnold will be ready any time soon.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Darnold appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed 48 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns.