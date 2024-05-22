Packers OL Zach Tom & TE Tucker Kraft Tore Pecs This Offseason

Packers HC Matt LaFleur revealed both OL Zach Tom and TE Tucker Kraft are rehabbing from torn pectoral muscles sustained during weightlifting sessions this offseason, per Bill Huber.

Both players are planning to be back in time for the start of the regular season and LaFleur added it’s possible both could be back in time for the start of training camp.

Tom had his injury earlier and is ahead of Kraft, who was hurt 10 days ago.

A torn pec is usually a three-to-four-month recovery and has fewer long-term concerns than other major injuries, so the Packers did luck out that this happened during the offseason.

LaFleur also tore his pec while weightlifting this offseason in a funny coincidence, but his pectoral is obviously less key to his ability to do his job.

Kraft, 23, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that includes a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2023, Kraft appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught 31 passes on 40 targets for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

Tom, 25, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected Tom with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4.164 million including a $504,366 signing bonus.

In 2023, Tom made 17 starts for the Packers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 15 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.