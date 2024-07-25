Latest On Extension Progress Between Packers & Jordan Love

According to Dianna Russini, the Packers and QB Jordan Love are making progress on an extension, the deal just isn’t quite done yet.

Pro Football Talk adds they’ve heard a deal is “pretty close,” and while it’s not done yet it’s moving in that direction.

Russini previously reported a deal was expected to be done within the next few weeks, and once completed it would make Love the NFL’s new highest-paid quarterback.

Love is sitting out of practice while negotiations continue, so both sides should have a lot of motivation to get things done as fast as possible.

He dramatically outplayed his contract last year in his first season as the Packers’ starter and is now set up to receive a lucrative reward.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

