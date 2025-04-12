NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson commented on the team’s outlook at the receiver position, specifically in the slot.

“I think that’s to be determined, it’s a little bit different right now,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.com. “Can DJ (Moore) play inside? I think he can, can Rome (Odunze) play inside? I think he can. Both those guys showed those traits last year on tape, to what degree? I don’t know yet, we have to hit the grass and see what they’re really capable of and what they do well. I feel really good about the two guys we brought in free agency and what they bring to the table.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked how the team’s wide receivers would need to step up given the late-season ACL injury to WR Christian Watson, whose timetable for return is currently unknown.

“Ideally, they’ll continue to work and push, and one of those guys will be that guy, but I feel good about our receiver room. It doesn’t help when you lose a guy like Christian Watson, and who knows when we’ll get him back,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “His physicality, his speed, he’s an intelligent player. You could move him from position to position within a game and not everybody can handle that. That is a big loss for us, but those other guys are going to have to pick up the slack.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst points to free agent addition WR Mecole Hardman as someone who can help the team in Watson’s absence.

“We brought in Mecole and he’s got a lot of speed,” Gutekunst added. “Certainly, Jayden fits that bill as well. Luke Musgrave is a guy if we can consistently keep out on the field, provides a speed element that can stretch the defense, so I think we have that ability even without Christian. Christian’s a pretty dynamic guy, there aren’t many guys like him in our league, so when he’s out there it certainly changes things. Getting him healthy down the stretch will be a really important part of that, but I do think we can handle that as we are.”

Vikings

Minnesota signed a batch of free agents with questionable injury histories in free agency, partially because of their track record of keeping players healthy. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah praised their medical staff, led by president of player health and performance Tyler Williams, when talking about how they manage to keep guys healthy.

“I think more and more every year, it’s more of like, ‘Tyler and those guys, they got ’em, we’re going to be just fine,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “They’ve just proven time and time again: world-class down there with what they do.”

“I think Tyler and his staff do an incredible job to get players to be healthier, better, more available than they’ve been at other stops,” Adofo-Mensah added.