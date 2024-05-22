AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Bo Nix, Aidan O’Connell, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton wouldn’t elaborate on the order of quarterbacks between Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham.

“We’ll figure it out,” said Payton, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “But we’ll have a rotation, and we’ll go from there.”

Wilson’s private quarterback coach, John Beck, believes Payton and his coaching staff will benefit Wilson.

“I think it will be great for Zach to link up with a coaching staff that has so much time and experience together succeeding in the passing game in the NFL,” Beck said. “Sean Payton wants a highly efficient offense that is guided by the quarterback and his decision-making and accuracy. This will be a great opportunity for Zach to continue his development as a pro and to learn from one of the best offensive minds in the game.”

Payton believes each quarterback has their own individual qualities but also will have some similarities. In the end, Payton wants to develop a plan around each player.

“The first step with all of these guys, Jarrett (Stidham), Zach, (Nix), what do they do (well)?” Payton said. “There will be a handful of things that all of these guys have in common that they do well. Even in a preseason game, when one of them is in, you try to build your script around … you want to see them have success. That’s our jobs as coaches and teachers. … The challenge is exciting, but it’s still, you want good quarterback play.”

According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, “don’t completely rule out” Denver starting Stidham over Nix in week one.

Rosenthal adds the Broncos feel Nix is more ready than most rookies so it shouldn’t be long even if he doesn’t start the opener.

The Broncos did not sign any of the 27 players who tried out at their rookie minicamp as of now but they are keeping possibilities for potential deals in the future open. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, “the biggest question” on the Chiefs roster is at left tackle, as OT Wanya Morris and second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia are the two most likely options.

and second-round OT are the two most likely options. Rosenthal adds LB Drue Tranquill will be a starter in 2024 after a strong season with LB Leo Chenal as a third option.

will be a starter in 2024 after a strong season with LB as a third option. Chiefs assistant DL coach Terry Bradden and defensive assistant Rod Wilson were selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell made nine starts in his rookie campaign but is heading towards competition for the starting job with QB Gardner Minshew in training camp. O’Connell admitted these camp battles can be tough but outlined how he approaches it.

“It’s hard, I still haven’t figured that out,” O’Connell said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That’s not unique to me but that’s a challenge that’s going to be ongoing in my career”

“It’s taking it day by day and I’m not going to be perfect, I have to remind myself that. I so badly want to be perfect every time I go out there, and so, try to give myself some grace to fail but also trying to be as perfect as I can. Trying to find that balance is something that’s really hard but it’s also a challenge I enjoy trying to tackle.”

According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, “it was surprising” to hear Raiders HC Antonio Pierce say O’Connell would get the first snaps of the offseason after they gave Minshew $15 million fully guaranteed in free agency.

say O’Connell would get the first snaps of the offseason after they gave Minshew $15 million fully guaranteed in free agency. Rosenthal adds second-round OL Jackson Powers-Johnson “should start as a rookie” and could see time at center.