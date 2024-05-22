NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Marshon Lattimore, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris believes RB Bijan Robinson will be good to go for veteran minicamp on June 10th. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Morris also touched on TE Kyle Pitts: “I see a young guy who is eager to learn. His why is really his personal vendetta to get back. You’ve got to have a little edge and he’s starting to show that more every day.” (Josh Kendall)
- Morris also spoke about LB Troy Andersen returning to full health: “He doesn’t feel like a younger player to me. He feels like a veteran.” (Tory McElhaney)
- Atlanta QB Kirk Cousins gave up an update on his Achilles recovery: “The Achilles is coming along well. They told me when I did it… they said it’d be nine months which will take me to August 1.” (Ledbetter)
- Cousins continued: “I’m still kind of trying to close that gap there and get the final strength and mobility back, but we’re making progress every day.” (Ledbetter)
- Cousins on the potential tampering violations that occurred during his negotiations with Atlanta: “The league’s still kind of going through that. So, I’ll let them do it. But there’s not a whole lot there.” (Falcons’ YouTube)
- Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Panthers
- New Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney is not present at the start of optional OTAs despite being in attendance for the voluntary minicamp in April. (Joe Person)
- Carolina HC Dave Canales cited QB Bryce Young‘s footwork, which allows him to hone in on other skills such as mechanics. (Person)
- Young talked about learning the new concepts and points of emphasis of Canales’ offense, calling consistency a big positive in his teaching style. (Gantt)
- Canales said he hasn’t been in touch with K Eddy Pineiro but he’s glad K Harrison Mevis is present so they can work through field goal and field goal block. (Person)
- Additionally, Canales revealed DE Amare Barno was dealing with a “pretty significant” ACL injury to end last season but he’s doing well in rehab. (David Newton)
- Panthers CB Jaycee Horn mentioned how good it feels to have the team pick up his fifth-year option and have faith in him after missing so much time. (Darin Gantt)
- Horn on if there’s room for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore: “Always room for one more, but that’s up to them upstairs.” (Person)
- Horn knows he can make an impact when he’s on the field: “I watch the film, I know what I’m capable of.” (Mike Kaye)
- Carolina GM Dan Morgan on Canales: “We obviously want passionate football players, guys that enjoy the process of it and not just gameday… We’re looking for those type of guys that just bring that energy to our building. You know, Coach Canales brings that energy every single day.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)
Saints
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara and CB Marshon Lattimore are not at the team’s OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday, per Katherine Terrell.
- Regarding Lattimore, New Orleans HC Dennis Allen brought up their “positive connection” and said they are “moving forward.” (Triplett)
- On Lattimore’s status, Allen gave the following update: “I know he’s working hard, I know he’s getting himself in the best shape he can get into. When he’s back, we’ll embrace him with open arms and we’ll start working on getting better for next year.” (NOF Network)
- Allen doesn’t expect Lattimore to be present until training camp, per Nick Underhill. He also believes Lattimore will be on the team in 2024. (Underhill)
- Allen talked about OL Trevor Penning getting reps at RT: “I think it’s something good for him. Nothing is set in stone.” (Rod Walker)
- Saints OL coach John Benton admitted the plan was to move Penning to RT regardless of whether they added first-round OT Taliese Fuaga. (Matthew Paras)
- Saints DE Cameron Jordan mentioned he is recovering well from his offseason ankle surgery and could return to on-field work by the end of OTAs. (Mike Triplett)
- Jordan adds he’s almost cleared for running and is trending in the right direction. (Katherine Terrell)
- New Orleans G Cesar Ruiz noted he’s down from 325 pounds to 314 pounds, and he’s excited to be in a scheme that incentivizes linemen to be mobile. (Triplett)
- Before G Andrus Peat signed with the Raiders, Saints GM Mickey Loomis said they did try to re-sign him. (Triplett)
- Loomis had good things to say about new DE Chase Young: “To get a player… ready to prove something at his level of talent is exciting. And I’m excited because he’s excited to be here. He’s been very enthusiastic. He’s dove into the deep end of the pool.” (Triplett)
