NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Xavier Legette, Cowboys, Panthers, Saints

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Damone Clark had good words to say about third-round LB Marist Liufau after the first day of minicamp.

“He’s a sponge,” Clark said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “He asks a lot of questions. He goes out there and does everything 110 percent. He gives his all on every play, and the sky is the limit for him. Marist is going to be one of them ones.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn discussed his familiarity with WR Xavier Legette dating back to their time together in college at South Carolina.

“I was there two years with X,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “So we got a chance to have some practice battles and he’s a hell of a player. Now, we’re still gonna be competing every day. I’ma just be trying to help him a lot more and try to go as hard as I can against him so when he gets out there on Sunday, it’ll be a lot easier for him.”

Horn said Legette is a more complete player since the two faced off at South Carolina.

“Oh yeah,” he replied. “He’s a different receiver than when I was going against him in college. He got way more technical with his routes. Just works at a different speed. So I’m excited to see him this year.”

Saints

said they have moved past trade speculation from earlier this offseason after talking to HC : “It is what it is. If it happens, it happens. And if not, then I’m here. I really don’t feed into it, to be honest. I talked to DA already and we’re good. Everything else is just ‘talk’ to me.” (NOF Network) Lattimore doesn’t have any negative feelings about the trade rumors: “I don’t have any problem with it, it’s all business at the end of the day. I can’t have any personal problems because you want to trade me. It is what it is, everyone knows what can happen.” (NOF Network)

Lattimore added he never wanted to leave New Orleans, nor did Allen ever want to get rid of him. “We had a personal situation that we worked through, but it wasn’t like I wanted to leave or he wanted me to leave.” (NOF Network)

Nick Underhill reports the Saints hosted UFL TE Sal Cannella for a workout.