NFL Draft Rumors: Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Jenna Laine of ESPN writes to not be surprised to see the Buccaneers pick more than one cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft after suffering several injuries at the position last season.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid mentions that defense will be a “priority” for Tampa Bay, and names linked to them include Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell and Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Falcons
- With the Falcons having just three picks before the seventh round, Marc Raimondi of ESPN writes that Atlanta must hit on one or two defensive players who can be immediate contributors. He names the pass rush and secondary as their largest areas of need.
- One AFC scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller he would be “stunned” if the Falcons didn’t take a defensive lineman at No. 15. He lists edge rushers like Marshall’s Mike Green and Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart as two players who have been linked to Atlanta.
Panthers
- According to David Newton of ESPN, the Panthers are almost guaranteed to use the No. 8 overall pick on the defensive front seven and will likely use seven of their nine draft picks on the defense.
- Newton also points out that Carolina wants to add an “impact” wide receiver and depth for the offensive line.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid was told by an AFC South scout that GM Dan Morgan likes to take players from “Power 4 schools.” Reid writes that Georgia edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker have been linked to the Panthers throughout the pre-draft process.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Walker has a “solid” chance to be the second edge rusher to go in the 2025 NFL Draft after Penn State’s Abdul Carter.
Saints
- Katherine Terrell of ESPN thinks the Saints could go several different routes with the No. 9 overall pick with needs at defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver and quarterback.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid, citing sources around the NFL, reports New Orleans is viewed as a “wild card” because of their long list of needs.
- Although the Saints have done a lot of work on quarterbacks in the pre-draft process, Reid writes that people around the league are skeptical about them taking one in the first round. One NFC East scout said, “Would you really want to draft a young QB early and bring him into that situation?”
- In the end, Reid expects New Orleans to draft an offensive lineman or a pass catcher like Penn State TE Tyler Warren at No. 9.
- Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss had a private workout visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
