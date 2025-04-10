Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson Has Four ’30’ Visits So Far

Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson has had four top-30 visits so far in the draft process.

The following are teams who have had visits with Ferguson, which can all be found in our NFL Draft Visit Tracker: Broncos (Chris Tomasson), Browns (Jeremy Fowler), Panthers (Mike Kaye) and Titans (Paul Kuharsky).

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

It’s worth noting Ferguson will not count toward the Broncos’ top-30 visits and will instead count as a local visit because he his from Colorado.

Ferguson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class out of Littleton, Colrado. He committed to Oregon the summer before his senior year of high school, where he played four total seasons.

Dane Brugler has him as the No. 5 tight end and the No. 75 overall player with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Ferguson appeared in 53 games and made 37 starts. He recorded 134 receptions for 1,537 yards (11.5 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.