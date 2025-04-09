NFC Notes: Tershawn Wharton, Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!

Buccaneers

Per The Bay Area Examiner, USF P Andrew Stokes and RB T’Aron Keith have been invited to the Buccaneers Local Prospect Day.

and RB have been invited to the Buccaneers Local Prospect Day. UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler) Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said they are discussing converting DB Tykee Smith to safety on a full-time basis, per Scott Smith.

said they are discussing converting DB to safety on a full-time basis, per Scott Smith. Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler) Ole Miss CB Trey Amos had a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Mike Garafolo)

had a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Mike Garafolo) Illinois OLB Seth Coleman met with the Bucs at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

The Panthers signed former Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton to a three-year, $54 million deal. Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised Wharton’s work ethic to elevate his career after going undrafted in 2020.

“He came from a small school (outside of) St. Louis, and he’s a worker. That kind of says it all,” Reid said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “You look at the progress he made in college and the gain of weight, the gain of strength, all those things. And then he comes to us and you saw that same tenacity to get better at our level. The odds of him making the NFL were slim. But because of his work ethic and his athletic ability. He had been a running back. He kind of outgrew that into a nose guard or defensive tackle. Very active player. Great, great kid — quiet, but a great kid. And just tough.”

A league executive talked about DT Milton Williams choosing New England over Carolina, which led to the Panthers signing Tershawn Wharton instead: “It was easier for New England to do that with Milton Williams than it would have been for Carolina. Wharton is smaller than Williams but had similar production.” (Mike Sando)

choosing New England over Carolina, which led to the Panthers signing instead: “It was easier for New England to do that with than it would have been for Carolina. Wharton is smaller than Williams but had similar production.” (Mike Sando) LSU DE Bradyn Swinson had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Joe Person)

had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Joe Person) Oregon DL Jordan Burch took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Billy Marshall)

took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Billy Marshall) South Carolina DE Kyle Kennard attended the Panthers’ local prospect day. (Turron Davenport)

Saints

A league executive believes this offseason was a good time for the Saints to go all-in on a rebuild: “It is easy to say from afar, but of all the teams, New Orleans, you can go get Arch Manning! Tear the thing down! You are not really competitive, you have no answer at QB, you are bloated, you have cap issues and in a year, the prodigal son could return home. What am I missing? (Mike Sando)

He continued: “If the Saints said they were blowing it up, their fans would all get it. This is a year you probably could have traded Derek Carr .” (Sando)

.” (Sando) Saints RT Dillon Radunz ‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $810,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $1,440,000, per OverTheCap.

‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $810,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $1,440,000, per OverTheCap. UC-Davis RB Lan Larison may take an official 30 visit with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)

may take an official 30 visit with the Saints. (Tony Pauline) Texas C Jake Majors met with the Saints in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Saints in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo) UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger met in person with the Saints at his personal pro day. (Adam Schefter)

met in person with the Saints at his personal pro day. (Adam Schefter) Louisville CB Quincy Riley took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Ian Rapoport) TCU WR Savion Williams had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has a 30 visit scheduled with the Saints. (Jordan Schultz)