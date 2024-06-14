NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Shaq Thompson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles named LGs Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta along with UDFA CB Tyrek Funderburk as people who have impressed him in the spring. (Greg Auman)
- Tampa Bay first-round C Graham Barton has focused on not making the same mistake twice in his first offseason camp: “I just told someone it’s okay to make mistakes, but it’s just about like don’t beat yourself up when you make a mistake. Just correct it.” (Rick Stroud)
- Bowles on third-round WR Jalen McMillan after he caught a touchdown in red zone period on Tuesday: “He’s had a nice couple of weeks. Can’t wait to see him with pads.” (Jenna Laine)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said the injury news for OLB DJ Johnson didn’t seem serious despite being carted off the field during minicamp: “He felt something, let’s be conscious of it.” (Darin Gantt)
- Canales also mentioned DE D.J. Wonnum and second-round RB Jonathon Brooks as players who might not be ready for the beginning of camp. Wonnum is returning from a torn quad and Brooks from a torn ACL.
- Carolina OLB Shaq Thompson wants to retire a Panther and believes he can play five more seasons. (Mike Kaye)
- Thompson adds he underwent groin surgery following the season for an issue that began in 2020. (Joe Person)
Saints
- Saints DC Joe Woods discussed the versatility of DBs Alontae Taylor and second-rounder Kool-Aid McKinstry: “There’s multiple ways we can get them on the field… But I don’t see them making that transition to a safety position.” (NOF Network)
- Woods also touched where CB Marshon Lattimore is at mentally: “I think he probably feels like he has something to prove.” (NOF Network)
- New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is looking for an extension on his five-year, $75 million contract signed in 2020. The Saints have not reworked his deal at all this offseason. (Jeff Duncan)
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Saints DE Chase Young received a “positive report” from neck specialist Dr. Robert Watkins and plans to participate in training camp.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!