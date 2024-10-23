Panthers Re-Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they re-signed LB Chandler Wooten and DT T.J. Smith to the practice squad.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- QB Jack Plummer
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson
- TE Jordan Matthews
- WR Deven Thompkins
- LB Jackson Mitchell
- DB Caleb Farley
- RB Mike Boone
- DB Russ Yeast
- LB Shaquille Quarterman
- WR Dan Chisena
- C Andrew Raym
- DT T.J. Smith
- LB Chandler Wooten
Wooten, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn in 2022. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.
From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. The Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason in each of the past two years before re-signing him to the practice squad and later promoting him to the active roster.
In 2024, Wooten has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded seven total tackles.
