Panthers Re-Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they re-signed LB Chandler Wooten and DT T.J. Smith to the practice squad.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson QB Jack Plummer OL Ja’Tyre Carter G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson TE Jordan Matthews WR Deven Thompkins LB Jackson Mitchell DB Caleb Farley RB Mike Boone DB Russ Yeast LB Shaquille Quarterman WR Dan Chisena C Andrew Raym DT T.J. Smith LB Chandler Wooten

Wooten, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn in 2022. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. The Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason in each of the past two years before re-signing him to the practice squad and later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2024, Wooten has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded seven total tackles.