NFC Notes: Andy Dalton, Sterling Shepard, Chase Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

New Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard is reuniting with his former college QB Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. Shepard discussed how Mayfield influenced his decision and his excitement for the new opportunity.

“I got a text from my boy and I just thought it was ‘regular old checking in to see how I was doing’ type of text, because we do that from time to time to each other,” Shepard said, via Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s a new scene. I can’t say I wanted to experience that, I always wanted to be a Giant but I’m not mad at it, man. It’s a really good situation, they have a really good football team, really talented football team and I get to be reunited with my boy and get to play with him a little bit.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Andy Dalton touched on the growth of QB Bryce Young as a leader going through his first full offseason in the NFL.

“You see him with how comfortable he is right now in everything that we’re doing. Being in front of the team. Calling up the offense and speaking wisdom over, ‘Hey, let’s be intentional with today’s practice,'” Dalton said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“Just all the little things that a year ago, you’re the new guy. You’re in the huddle and in the building with a lot of new faces, with guys that are a lot older than you. And you’re thrust into that quarterback leadership position/ Now it’s way easier for him because he’s already experienced it all.”

Saints

Although Saints DE Chase Young had surgery in March for a herniated disc in his neck, he’s been working hard to return to the field. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen complimented Young’s drive and commitment to recovery.

“Look, he’s been here every day,” Allen said, via the team’s YouTube. “And he’s in all the meetings, and when we’re out here at practice he’s in doing the rehab and the things he’s capable of doing.”

“I see a guy that’s highly motivated to have a great year. I think to this point he’s been on track in terms of the healing process. We’ll probably have another update in terms of where he’s at here in a week or two. Probably it’ll paint a clearer picture as to when we think he might be back.”