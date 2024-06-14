AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Jevon Holland, D.J. Reed, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins S Jevon Holland is entering the final year of his rookie contract but thinks his impending negotiations are on the “back burner” until Tua Tagovailoa gets a deal done.

“If Tua [Tagovailoa] ain’t getting it done, I’m not getting done. I’m on the back burner. I don’t know much. I just work here,” Holland said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Jets

Jets CB D.J. Reed hasn’t had any extension talks with the team heading into his final year under contract: “I signed a three-year deal, so I expect to play three years and go into free agency.” (Rich Cimini)

hasn’t had any extension talks with the team heading into his final year under contract: “I signed a three-year deal, so I expect to play three years and go into free agency.” (Rich Cimini) Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned OL Morgan Moses and Alijah Vera-Tucker are expected to be ready for training camp. (Rich Cimini)

mentioned OL and are expected to be ready for training camp. (Rich Cimini) Saleh also noted WR Mike Williams won’t be ready for camp but should be ready for the regular season.

Patriots

New England moved on from QB Mac Jones this offseason and selected first-round QB Drake Maye as his replacement. Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discussed what he learned from the failed Jones era and how they can apply that to help Maye.

“The main thing that we’ve been able to take away is just being able to support, not only Drake, but every quarterback we have,” Wolf said, via the Up & Adams Show. “Just throw every level of support that we possibly can at the quarterback. And those are things that, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s something off the field, whether it’s virtual reality—whatever the case may be. Just really having the willingness to support whoever the quarterback is in every facet that we possibly can.”