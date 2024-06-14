AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chiefs, Patriots

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said he considered skipping mandatory camp after being upset about how contract negotiations have played out.

“It was definitely something that was considered. Obviously, I’m here. I wanted to make sure it was known, yeah, I was upset about how the contract went about, how the conversation went about. How the stalemate has persisted. But I also wanted it to be know that I love ball.” (Mike Klis)

Broncos HC Sean Payton mentioned he had a second-round grade on third-round DE Jonah Elliss, a second-round grade on fourth-round WR Troy Franklin, a third-round grade on fifth-round RB Audric Estime and a third-round grade on fifth-round CB Kris Abrams-Draine. (Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice said he’s learned a lot from this offseason’s legal troubles, including criminal charges and a lawsuit for a multi-vehicle crash while also being under investigation for allegedly punching a photographer.

“I’ve learned so much from [the offseason troubles],” said Rice, via PJ Green of FOX4KC. “All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. Accidents and stuff like that happen but all you can do is kind of move forward and walk around being the same person and try to be positive so that everybody could feel your love and your good energy.”

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman wants Rice to focus on doing things the “right way,” then everything else will fall into place with his career.

“Keeping the main thing, the main thing man, doing everything the right way,” Hardman said. “I think people get the wrong impression of the good thing is like lame or boring. But at the end of the day when you start growing up man, all the good things will get you where you need to be and living the right way. With the younger guys on the team, you got Shee, you got Xavier and you guys a lot of young guys coming in, just buy into the system, work hard, you know, stay out the way, and everything will fall in place. Just trying to keep them afloat.”

Patriots

Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers said first-round QB Drake Maye‘s arm talent has been on display early in OTA’s, but also gave credit to fellow rookie QB Joe Milton and QB Jacoby Brissett.

“The arm talent is definitely there. I seen him make some throws and I was like, ‘That’s a hell of a throw right there,’” Peppers said, via Patriots Wire. “Coby [Brissett] as well. Of course, Joe. I was happy he’s doing his thing as well. It’s going to be interesting, man, and I’m definitely excited to keep competing against those guys.”