AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!
Broncos
- Baylor WR Hal Presley took a visit with the Broncos. (Mike Garafolo)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Nevada S Kitan Crawford had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
Chargers
- Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss will take a visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Fresno State LB Tuasivi Nomura has a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt will take a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Chargers.
Chiefs
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Chiefs. (Ian Rapoport)
- Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri OL Cam’ron Johnson received interest from the Chiefs following their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (SportsDudeHeinz)
- Central Arkansas RB Shunderrick Powell will visit the Chiefs. (SportsDudeHeinz)
- Georgia DL Warren Brinson took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Charles Goldman)
- Oregon DB Dontea Manning worked out for the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tashan Reed)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ian Rapoport)
- Michigan OLB Josaiah Stewart took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Albert Breer)
- UCLA QB Ethan Garbers said he’s visiting the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
- Iowa DT Yahya Black took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!