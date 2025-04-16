AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Broncos

Baylor WR Hal Presley took a visit with the Broncos. (Mike Garafolo)

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Nevada S Kitan Crawford had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss will take a visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

Fresno State LB Tuasivi Nomura has a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt will take a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Chargers.

Chiefs

Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Chiefs. (Ian Rapoport)

Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)

Missouri OL Cam'ron Johnson received interest from the Chiefs following their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)

Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (SportsDudeHeinz)

Central Arkansas RB Shunderrick Powell will visit the Chiefs. (SportsDudeHeinz)

Georgia DL Warren Brinson took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Charles Goldman)

Oregon DB Dontea Manning worked out for the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tashan Reed)

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ian Rapoport)

Michigan OLB Josaiah Stewart took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Albert Breer)

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers said he's visiting the Raiders. (Justin Melo)

said he’s visiting the Raiders. (Justin Melo) Iowa DT Yahya Black took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)