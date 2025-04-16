AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Broncos

  • Baylor WR Hal Presley took a visit with the Broncos. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
  • Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
  • Nevada S Kitan Crawford had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

  • Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss will take a visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Fresno State LB Tuasivi Nomura has a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt will take a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Kansas CB Cobee Bryant said he took a 30 visit with the Chargers. 

Chiefs

  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Chiefs. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
  • Missouri OL Cam’ron Johnson received interest from the Chiefs following their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (SportsDudeHeinz)
  • Central Arkansas RB Shunderrick Powell will visit the Chiefs. (SportsDudeHeinz)
  • Georgia DL Warren Brinson took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Charles Goldman)
  • Oregon DB Dontea Manning worked out for the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

  • UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tashan Reed)
  • Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Michigan OLB Josaiah Stewart took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Albert Breer)
  • UCLA QB Ethan Garbers said he’s visiting the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
  • Iowa DT Yahya Black took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply