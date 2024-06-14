Saints Make Two Roster Moves

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints signed TE Jesper Horsted and waived WR Kyle Sheets in a corresponding move.

Horsted, 27, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and later re-signed to the practice squad. He was brought up to the active roster in 2019 and 2021.

The Bears re-signed Horsted to a contract before waiving him in 2022 and he caught on with the Raiders. Las Vegas signed him to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2023, Horsted appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded one reception for four yards.