Eagles Place WR John Ross On IR, Sign DB Tariq Castro-Fields To PS

Per the wire, the Eagles have placed WR John Ross on practice squad injured reserve and are also signing DB Tariq Castro-Fields to the unit.

Ross, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

He was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season but signed with the Chiefs on a futures deal at the beginning of 2023. The Chiefs placed him on the retired list during the summer and later cut him.

He then went on to sign with the Eagles in May 2024 before being cut from their roster ahead of the season and re-joining the practice squad.

In 2024, Ross has appeared in one game for the Eagles and caught one pass for six yards.