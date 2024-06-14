NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, Colby Parkinson, Dre’Mont Jones, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall has seen more reps than expected through off-season workouts as WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk work through contract negotiations. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan has liked how Pearsall has worked with QB Brock Purdy so far.

“It’s been fun to watch both of them,” Shanahan said, via Kyle Madson of the Niners Wire. “I know Brock doesn’t always get to watch how the route gets there, but he knows when guys end up in the right spot and they catch it.”

“That’s where quarterbacks get comfortable and I think he can fill that with Ricky right away. I mean, he’s been getting to the right spot and when he has made mistakes, he understands it and corrects it. I think that’s why those guys are gonna have a lot of fun working together.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said TE Colby Parkinson has been a “little bit limited” due to some lingering injuries he’s sustained, but he’s still been very impressive in practice.

“He’s a guy that’s been a little bit limited based on some things that he’s worked through this offseason, but you saw him climb the ladder, make a big catch today. I always really appreciated the growth that you watched,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “And I thought Shane (Waldron) did a great job utilizing his skillset in Seattle where you could really get a good evaluation. What a special person first and foremost, and then you see the size really from our tight end group as a whole. But he’s definitely going to add real value. We’re looking forward to being able to getting the pads on and playing real football when we can kind of get a little bit better evaluation in a full speed setting. But the size, the instincts, just the overall character, we’re certainly excited about him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald confirmed they are looking at deploying DE Dre’Mont Jones in multiple positions. Jones has primarily played as an interior rusher so far in his career but has been getting reps as an edge rusher this spring and summer.

“He’s very much in the mix of that (moving around/playing multiple positions). I think you saw it today,” Macdonald said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We don’t know the answers yet. We don’t know how it’s going to look come the beginning of the season and how its going to progress throughout the whole year, but I think his skillset lends to trying to play a little matchup ball with him or setting another guy up. He can do a lot of things. We’ve talked about it, but we’re really excited about Dre’Mont. He was in great shape today and he knew a lot of the stuff we were doing even though he hadn’t been in the building, so credit to him for staying up to speed.”