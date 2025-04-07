LSU TE Mason Taylor Visiting Four Teams

According to Tom Pelissero, LSU TE Mason Taylor has four official 30 visits so far this spring.

The list includes:

Browns Chargers Dolphins Seahawks

Taylor is the son of Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor, who played for Miami, and is widely viewed as a Day 2 prospect at the position this year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Taylor, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft following his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Taylor recorded 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns in 38 career games.