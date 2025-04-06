Cowboys Give Update on LB DeMarvion Overshown and CB Trevon Diggs

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown and CB Trevon Diggs both suffered significant knee injuries in 2024 that cut their seasons short.

Due to the severity of both injuries, their statuses for the beginning of the 2025 season remain in question. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones gave an update on both players and acknowledged the possibility that they aren’t ready to begin the year.

“They have significant injuries. There’s a good chance that they may not start for us when the season starts. They may not be available,” Jones said, via Nick Harris.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and three passes defended.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.