NFC Notes: Keenan Allen, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Keenan Allen is entering his age-31 season and his first year in Chicago following a trade from the Chargers. Allen is set to be a free agent after the season and spoke shortly about an extension.

“I’m going to play as long as I can,” Allen said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.”

Allen has switched his agency to Zeke Sandhu and Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Packers

The Packers had a late-season surge including a playoff win despite being led by a plethora of young talent. Green Bay QB Jordan Love noted the difference from last offseason as they have already gone through the grind of a season together.

“It’s night and day,” Love said, via the team’s YouTube. “Last year, you have a lot of guys, young receivers, that are learning the playbook. The timing and chemistry is just not really there yet. We go out there today, and it’s just night and day. Guys know exactly where they’re going to be at. We have so much chemistry from last year and built up reps…it’s definitely a big difference.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell had high praise of first-round QB J.J. McCarthy, who has done well with processing feedback from QB coach Josh McCown and OC Wes Phillips.

“He’s doing a great job of handling everything. I’m just enjoying seeing the process: rep-to-rep improvement, taking coaching points from Josh (McCown) or Wes (Phillips)or myself and just continuing to build,” O’Connell said, via VikingsWire.