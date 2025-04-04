Packers Moving OL Elgton Jenkins To Center

The Green Bay Packers plan to move OL Elgton Jenkins to center with the arrival of OL Aaron Banks, according to Matt Schneidman.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst believes Jenkins can be “an All-Pro center.”

“Obviously he played center in college,” Gutekunst said, via PFT. “We feel like he’s got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We’ve talked a lot about how versatility plays through our offensive line and having guys who can move to different spots, and Elgton is one of those guys who can play all five spots. So we feel he’s a luxury, but I think I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in and started all 17 games for the Packers.