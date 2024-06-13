Alvin Kamara Skips Saints’ Minicamp Practice Due To Contract Situation

Jeff Duncan reports Saints RB Alvin Kamara skipped their final minicamp practice on Thursday because of what is perceived to be contract-related reasons.

Nick Underhill points out that Kamara and New Orleans have discussed his contract situation but haven’t made “much progress” on a deal.

New Orleans has a potential out in his contract following next season, meaning Kamara is essentially entering the final year of his deal. He’s set to carry a cap figure of over $29 million in 2025, making him an obvious need to restructure.

Kamara, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and is set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024.

In 2023, Kamara appeared in 13 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 694 yards (3.9 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 75 receptions for 466 yards (6.2 YPC) and one touchdown.