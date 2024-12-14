Colts Place OT Braden Smith On NFI List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed OT Braden Smith on the Non-Football Illness list, which will end his season.

The Colts also elevated G Mark Glowinski from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 15 against the Broncos.

Smith, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract that included a $3,311,772 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in 12 games for the Colts making 12 starts at right tackle.