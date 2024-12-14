Browns Make Four Moves, Activate DT Michael Hall Jr. From IR

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns made four roster moves ahead of Week 15 including activating DT Michael Hall Jr. and CB Myles Harden from injured reserve.

Cleveland is also elevating K Riley Patterson and WR James Proche from the practice squad for their upcoming game.

Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hall Jr. has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.