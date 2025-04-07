Panthers Sign Former Division I Basketball Player Colin Granger

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed former Division I basketball player Colin Granger as a tight end.

Granger spent five years at the collegiate level playing basketball for Ohio University, Western Carolina and Coastal Carolina. He stands at six-foot nine and weighs 230 pounds. Granger has never played football, but he will get a chance with Carolina to show what he’s capable of.

In his college career, Granger appeared in 120 games and made 20 starts. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game in his five years.