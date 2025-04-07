Browns TE Blake Whiteheart Signs ERFA Tender

The Cleveland Browns announced that TE Blake Whiteheart has officially signed his exclusive rights tender.

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 7, 2025

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three years of experience who can be tendered for the minimum salary and cannot negotiate with other teams.

Whiteheart, 25, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2023. He was waived after camp and spent the season on Arizona’s practice squad.

The Cardinals released him again after training camp this season and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad shortly after. Cleveland signed him to the active roster and released him in October before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Whiteheart appeared in six games for the Browns and caught six passes on nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.