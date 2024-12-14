Cowboys Placing LB DeMarvion Overshown On IR, Elevating Two

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are placing LB DeMarvion Overshown on injured reserve.

Additionally, Dallas is elevating OL Dakoda Shepley and CB Andrew Booth from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 15. The Cowboys are ruling out CB Trevon Diggs (knee) for Sunday.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and three passes defended.