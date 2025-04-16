Cowboys Worked Out G Hakeem Adeniji

The Dallas Cowboys hosted G Hakeem Adeniji for a workout on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Adeniji, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round out of Kansas in 2020 and he signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

The Bengals released him in August before the 2023 season and Adeniji was signed a few days later to Minnesota’s practice squad. Adeniji was signed to the Vikings’ active roster in October 2023.

He caught on with the Browns in March of last year to a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

In 2023, Adeniji appeared in four games for the Vikings.