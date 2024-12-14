Steelers Activate DL Montravius Adams From IR

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are activating DL Montravius Adams from injured reserve.

He has no injury designation heading into this week’s game and is expected to make his return.

Pittsburgh is also placing OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve, per Ray Fittipaldo.

Adams, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Patriots.

New England cut him coming out of the preseason. From there, Adams signed on with the Saints and was on and off of their roster before the Steelers signed him to their active roster.

Adams returned to the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million deal for the 2022 season and signed another one-year contract with Pittsburgh for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in four games for Pittsburgh, recording eight tackles and one sack.