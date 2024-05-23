NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Jonathon Brooks, Miles Sanders, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons second-round DT Ruke Orhorhoro is very familiar with DT Grady Jarrett‘s name as they both attended Clemson. Orhorhoro talked about his plan to learn as much as possible from Jarrett and DT David Onyemata.

“I bet you they know all the tips, tricks that I need,” Orhorhoro said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “I’m going to be right next to their heads, just trying to soak up all the knowledge they’ve got.”

“They both have different but similar play styles. Everybody is different. When you have different body types, you have to play different ways. I’m still going to be my own person. But I’m going to take bits and pieces from them — the good bits and pieces — and try to implement them in my game.”

Panthers

After taking second-round RB Jonathon Brooks in the draft, the Panthers have a crowded running back room with RBs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard. Carolina HC Dave Canales emphasized their need for multiple backs and thinks it’s great for the team.

“In my experience, we need all the backs,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “We need all of ’em to contribute at some point in the season. Knock on wood. But they get nicked, or it’s in a game and then he busts a shoestring and they’re switchin’ his shoes out to get him back ready and those other backs have to be ready to play. So for me, this is just adding another great player to really challenge our roster.”

“I think it’s a great thing for us. And I think it’s our approach is to not let good players get out of here in terms of that room. As we come along and as we challenge them to compete, we’re gonna see some great effort out of the backs in this camp and I’m really excited about it.”

Saints

When asked about Saints CB Marshon Lattimore‘s status after previously being a trade candidate, HC Dennis Allen responded he recently spoke to Lattimore and is ready to “move forward” with the cornerback as a member of their defense.

“I had a conversation with him probably two or three weeks ago, I thought it was a positive conversation. And so, yeah, we’re moving forward,” Allen said, via SaintsWire.