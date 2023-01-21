Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Is ‘Very Real Scenario’ This Offseason

According to Adam Schefter, both the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers are very aware that a trade this offseason is a “very real scenario.”

Schefter explains that the Packers are expected to move on from some notable players this offseason, which may not be Rodgers’ preference.

If there’s an issue to watch with a Rodgers’ trade, Schefter explains that the $110 million remaining on his contract and which team could afford it.

Even so, Schefter says there’s a “real possibility” Rodgers gets traded this offseason.

Rodgers was asked recently on the Pat McAfee show about the possibility of playing for another team next season.

“When you say never, things tend to happen that you say never to,” Rodgers said, per Ryan Wood.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.