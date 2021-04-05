Schefter: Mac Jones ‘Absolutely, Square In The Conversation” For 49ers

Adam Schefter reports that Alabama QB Mac Jones is “absolutely, square in the conversation” to be the 49ers’ pick at No. 3 overall.

Schefter adds the 49ers will also take the next three or so weeks to consider other options like Ohio State QB Justin Fields and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance with the pick.

At this point, this isn’t a big surprise given 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan point-blank confirmed the team is considering picking Jones shortly after executing a massive trade up to the No. 3 pick.

But considering how Jones was regarded by many as clearly the fifth-best out of a banner group of potential future franchise quarterbacks entering this offseason, it’s still notable to see how the narrative has shifted.

Jones, 22, took over as the starter for the Crimson Tide this year and led one of the best offenses in school history.

In 2020, Jones started 13 games for Alabama and completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 35 times for 14 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the 49ers’ plans with the No. 3 pick as the news is available.