Seahawks Also Getting DL Shelby Harris From Broncos

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are trading DL Shelby Harris to the Seahawks as a part of the deal for Russell Wilson.

Harris joins QB Drew Lock and what at this point is reportedly a large package including several draft picks, including multiple first-rounders.

Harris, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 49 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 51 interior defender out of 110 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the trade as the news is available.