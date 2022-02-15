Seahawks Announce Six Coaching Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of coaching hires on Tuesday after part of Pete Carroll’s 2022 staff.

The coaching moves include:

Clint Hurtt promoted to defensive coordinator Chad Morton promoted to run game coordinator Sean Desai – associate head coach-defense Karl Scott – defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Andy Dickerson – offensive line coach Sanjay Lal – wide receivers coach

Hurtt, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the University of Miami from 2003-2004 before becoming FIU’s defensive line coach in 2005. From there, he returned as Miami’s DL coach from 2006-2009 and the same position with Louisville from 2010-2013.

His NFL coaching career began with the Bears as a defensive line assistant in 2014 and was promoted to OLBs coach from 2015-2016. The Seahawks hired him as their defensive line coach in 2017.

Desai, 38, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.