Seahawks Announce Three Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve signed rookie RB SaRodorick Thompson and waived S Morell Osling and LB Cam Bright.

The Seahawks needed some running back depth with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet both dealing with injuries.

Thompson wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech this past April. He later agreed to a three-year rookie contract with the Saints.

However, New Orleans later waived Thompson.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Thompson rushed for 2,664 yards and 40 touchdowns while catching 520 passes for 91 yards.