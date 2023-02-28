Seahawks C Austin Blythe Retiring From NFL

Seahawks C Austin Blythe announced via his Instagram account on Tuesday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Blythe, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.401 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $540,000 for the 2017 season when the Colts released him in May.

The Rams claimed Blythe off waivers and he played out the rest of his rookie contract with Los Angeles. He returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract before joining the Chiefs on another one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Blythe to a one-year, $4 million deal last year.

In 2022, Blythe appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks, making 17 starts for them at center.