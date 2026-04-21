NFC Notes: Trent Williams, John Schneider, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner says he’s full go as the offseason program begins today. Says he has no restrictions and won’t have any as the offseason progresses. (Nick Wagoner)

says he’s full go as the offseason program begins today. Says he has no restrictions and won’t have any as the offseason progresses. (Nick Wagoner) 49ers GM John Lynch said that giving LT Trent Williams a contract extension has no bearing on their draft plans and they still plan on taking the best player available: “I don’t think it really impacts because… Trent’s been there on our depth chart the whole time. We had a great deal of confidence that we’d get this done and just happened to be the occasion that it’s draft week that we did get it done.” (Wagoner)

said that giving LT a contract extension has no bearing on their draft plans and they still plan on taking the best player available: “I don’t think it really impacts because… Trent’s been there on our depth chart the whole time. We had a great deal of confidence that we’d get this done and just happened to be the occasion that it’s draft week that we did get it done.” (Wagoner) Baylor TE Michael Trigg, Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor and Michigan DE Jaishawn Barham visited the 49ers. (Matt Barrows)

Saints

Saints WR coach Keith Williams said that this year’s rookie receiver class is underwhelming and blamed college coaches for not having them ready.

“As a father, a former college WR coach, and a current NFL WR coach, I feel the need to plead with the current college WR coaches to please continue to pour into your guys throughout this NFL process the best you can. This has been the worst I’ve seen it,” Williams said, via Saints Wire. “There’s far too many Wrs that are not physically, mentally, and probably most importantly, psychologically ready for this moment. And it’s hurting them. I know they’re “technically” not your responsibility anymore, but last night you definitely told a new recruit you coached them.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider confirmed that the team will be actively looking to trade back out of the first round: “It’s no secret with us, we have four picks. We’ll be looking to trade back.” (John Boyle)

confirmed that the team will be actively looking to trade back out of the first round: “It’s no secret with us, we have four picks. We’ll be looking to trade back.” (John Boyle) Brady Henderson of ESPN writes that the team is not opposed to trading back or trading within the division to do so.