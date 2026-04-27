NFL Transactions: Monday 4/27

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers placed T Isaac Alarcon on the exempt/international player list.

Broncos

  • Broncos placed P Jeremy Crawshaw on the exempt/international player list.

Cowboys

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars placed T Kilian Zierer on the exempt/international player list.

Patriots

  • Patriots waived WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks released RB Cam Akers.
  • Seahawks placed C Federico Maranges on the exempt/international player list.

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