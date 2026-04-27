NFL Transactions: Monday 4/27

49ers
- 49ers placed T Isaac Alarcon on the exempt/international player list.
Broncos
- Broncos placed P Jeremy Crawshaw on the exempt/international player list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Tyler Johnson, LB Curtis Robinson, and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Falcons
- Falcons waived P Trenton Gill.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed T Kilian Zierer on the exempt/international player list.
Patriots
- Patriots waived WR John Jiles and TE Marshall Lang.
Saints
- Saints waived WR Elijah Cooks, RB Evan Hull, and WR Samori Toure.
- Saints placed K Charlie Smyth on the exempt/international player list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released RB Cam Akers.
- Seahawks placed C Federico Maranges on the exempt/international player list.
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